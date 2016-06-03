Mary Lou’s Apple Praline Pie

Filling:

4 c (6) apples, peeled and sliced

¼ c sugar

¼ c flour

1 t cinnamon

¼ t salt

2 T butter

Topping:



¼ c butter

½ c brown sugar

2 t milk

½ c chopped pecans

Mix well first five ingredients and pour into a 9 inch unbaked pie shell. Dot top of apple mixture with butter and cover with pie crust. Cut vents in top of pie. Bake at 425 for 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven. Mix topping in saucepan over medium heat until well mixed. Pour over top of baked pie and return to oven until topping is bubbling, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Note: I always cover the crimped edges of pies with a strip of foil during baking to prevent burning of edge, works on all pies.