Artichokes with White Trash Hollandaise

Fresh artichokes

½ C Mayonnaise

3 T Mustard

1 T lemon juice

Salt and pepper

When buying the artichokes, you will want at least one for every two people, though I recommend simply giving everyone their own. Sharing can become dangerous, especially when it comes down to the artichoke heart.

Prep the artichokes by snipping off the sharp points of the outer leaves with a pair of scissors and chopping the stem off so that it is flush with the bottom of the leaves. Boil in lightly salted water for approximately 20 minutes (Dad says 23), or until a fork can be easily inserted into the base.

For the sauce, mix mayonnaise, mustard, and lemon juice in a small bowl. Add a pinch of salt and a couple turns of black pepper, to taste.

To eat, peel leaves off one at a time, dip the fat end in the sauce, scrape that little lump of fleshly deliciousness off with your teeth, and toss the spent leaves into a large bowl in the center of the table. Repeat as often as it takes to get to that ultimate treat: the heart. Be sure to scrape away all of the fuzzy stuff with the side of your fork – you don’t want anything interfering with those three or four bites of pure heaven.