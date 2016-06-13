Commissioner Meeting June 13, 2016

Commissioner Laura Obert called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Commissioners Franklin Slifka and Nick Korthals were also present.

Public comment: Paul Bray said he and his wife are vacationing in Montana this year, and there are many amazing places to visit.

Montana minute: Commissioner Slifka said he’s glad we’re here. Commissioner Korthals reported the largest gold nugget was found in the Atlantic Quartz mine in 1889. Commissioner Obert announced the 20th anniversary of the end of the Freemen standoff in Jordan with the help of Nick Murnion. Paul Bray commented the dinosaur museum at Glendive is creation-based.

Commissioner update: Commissioner Slifka fielded many phone calls and street conversations, which he will share later. Commissioner Korthals attended the City Council meeting and participated in the Road Department interview process. Commissioner Obert attended the City Council meeting, Fall Fest meeting and Montana Board of Crime Control, which approved grants for Broadwater County for victims’ witness advocate position and DUI task force. Federal support for such programs is shrinking.

Commissioner Korthals moved to approve minutes dated5/31/6, 6/6/16 and 6/8/16. Motion seconded by Commissioner Slifka and carried.

Commissioner Slifka moved to accept the bid from Broadwater Ford with trade for a vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office. Motion seconded by Commissioner Obert. Voting in favor- Obert and Slifka; abstain – Korthals. Motion carried.

Brian Hohn, Solid Waste, appeared for the monthly update. Several canisters have been rented, including one at Hellgate for the carp shoot event. Canister lids are being repaired. He and Sharon Walker have agreed on transfer of funds for cost of waste disposal at Silo’s/KOA. Tri-County Disposal is looking for more private customers in the county. The $128/household fee doesn’t cover the cost of farm trash generated, and the Board is looking for a solution to the problem. He has applied to DEQ for a burn permit to burn 2-year accumulation of wood, as it isn’t economically feasible to have it ground as has been done in the past.

Communications received: DNRC notice that updated of the Interagency Incident Business Management Handbook are online; MGC Consultants’ availability to do opencut mine permits; DEQ notice of wastewater discharge permits in Montana City and at Town Pump, Three Forks; DEQ notice of work on Beaverhead River; MDT 2016-2020 final Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) on line; request for information from Citizens Action Group for the Silos Recreation Area; letter of concern from Al & Cindy Christophersen about speed limits or lack thereof in the Silos area. Communication items are filed in the commissioners’ office as deemed necessary and are available for review.

Nichole Brown, Community Development Director, was present to request final plat approval for the Simonsen Minor Subdivision. City Council, which was consulted as the property is within the 1-mile “donut” surrounding Townsend, had no objections. After discussion, Commissioner Korthals moved to approve the subdivision. Motion seconded by Commissioner Slifka and carried.

Commissioner Korthals moved to appoint Bonnie Olsen to the Museum Board and Susie Hamilton to the Solid Waste Board, with terms effective to 12/31/16. A letter will be sent to the Airport Board member who has missed more than 3 meetings.

A discussion of the financial necessity for the InterGovernmental Transfer (IGT) ensued among commissioners, Jenny Clouse, Kyle Hopstad, Tony Simonsen and Bill Upthegrove. This is a state program and is essential to keeping the nursing home open as it supplements insufficient Medicaid funds. Commissioner Korthals moved to sign the State of Montana Intergovernmental Agreement for the Transfer of Monies to the State for FY2016, which was approved last fall. Motion seconded by Commissioner Obert. Voting in favor- Obert and Korthals; voting no- Slifka. Motion carried.

The policy for cell phone reimbursement was discussed, then was tabled until the document is edited.

Commissioners reviewed the FY 17 budget.

Mike Myers, Maintenance, and Jeremy Fadness, WWC Engineering, were present for the building project discussion. Mike recommended awarding contract to Montana Post Frame for the building -$75,700 plus $18,500 for overhead doors; Rock hard Construction- $44,500 concrete for building plus $11,250 for the modular; Townsend Electric -$11,843 for electrical for both structures. After discussion of various aspects of the project, asked that a decision be delayed to July 11 and the issue was tabled.

Commissioners will canvass the election on June 21 at 8:00 a.m.

Also in attendance were Joan Hill, Cheryl Campbell, Mike Delger, Brad Campbell, Seth Wenzel, Eric Crusch, Bill Amsk, Scott Dunning, Allison Kosto.

The meeting was adjourned at 1:33 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday June 27 2016 at 10:00 a.m.