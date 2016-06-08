Commissioner Meeting June 8, 2016

Commissioner Laura Obert called the meeting to order at 8:20 a.m. Commissioners Franklin Slifka and Nick Korthals were also present.

Wynn Meehan, Brandon Harris and Seth Wenzel, Sheriff’s Office, were present for a working meeting for budget review, postponed from Monday, 6/6/16. Currently, the detention center budget is in good shape; the public safety budget is not. Long term issues need to be addressed to not rely on “soft” money from out-of-county prisoners, currently averaging 28/day. There are currently 13 county inmates, all felonies. ACLU has submitted a third request for information on racial profiling. Short term budget is the first priority, then deal with long term issues. A coalition of City Council/ County Commission/ public members should be formed to address what public safety for the county should be like. Members will be Gerald Sanderson, City Council member; David Clouse, city citizen at large; Nick Korthals, County Commission; Wynn Meehan, Sheriff, and Cory Swanson, County/City Attorney, with a county at large citizen to be appointed.

David Stinar and Susanne Hill, AirMedCare Network, appeared to present information on county membership for emergency air transport for medical necessity. The annual fee of $24,060.00 will cover cost for all insured county residents for transport from a pickup location in Broadwater County. After discussion, Commissioner Korthals moved to sign a contract for $24,060.00, with payment from PILT. Motion seconded by Commissioner Slifka and carried. Service will become effective the day payment is made.

Commissioner Korthals moved to approve purchase of an audio/video recording system for the Sheriff’s interview room, with funds drawn from either the building CIP fund or PILT. Motion seconded by Commissioner Slifka and carried.

Commissioner Korthals moved to sign the CenturyLink Loyal Advantage Agreement to improve networking services for the county. Motion seconded by Commissioner Slifka and carried.

Commissioner Korthals stated he wants what is best for the community, has talked with contractors and others involved with the building project, then moved to proceed with opening bids for the project. Motion seconded by Commissioner Slifka and carried.

Bids were received from Montana Post Frame -$75,700 plus $18,500 for overhead doors for a total of $94,200; Rock Hard Construction -$44,500 for concrete plus $11,250 for pillars for a total of $55,750; Northern Building Supply – $48,000 for labor & equipment, $40,250 for clear-span metal building, $11,000 for cavity fill insulation for a total of $99,250; Guy Tobacco Construction – $647,200 for general contractor – building, concrete and electrical; Townsend Electric – $11,843 for electrical. The bids were given to Mike Myers, County Building Supervisor, who will review the bids for completeness and report back of Monday, June 13 at 1:00 p.m.

Wynn Meehan asked the commission to agree to replace a vehicle in order to take advantage of Broadwater Ford’s promotion sale. Commissioner Korthals recused himself from the discussion. The Commission discussed meeting Friday at 6:45 a.m. to make a decision.

Jim Muscovich requested to meet with the Commission Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. to review safety issues. As one commissioner is not available, the date/time will be rescheduled.

Cory Swanson announced the last 8 horses have been signed over to the Sheriff’s Office, so they can proceed with the adoption process.

Dana Rauser, Road & Bridges, reported MACo had rejected to bid for the grader as Montana bidding laws do not coincide with using a national equipment bidding company..

Also in attendance were Joan Hill, John Hedstrom, Duane and Melinda Holom, Cheryl Campbell, Mary Mistek, Eric Crusch, Mike Myers, Jeremy Fadness, Bill Amsk and Jenny Clouse.

The meeting was adjourned at 1:22 p.m. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday June 13 2016 at 10:00 a.m.