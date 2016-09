Phyllis Cooper’s Sugar Cookies

Ingredients

• 1 c powdered sugar

• 1 c white sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 c vegetable oil

• 1 c shortening

• 4 c + 4 rounded tbsp flour

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp cream of tartar

• 1 tsp vanilla

Mix together the first five ingredients. Cream good before adding the rest. Form dough into balls and coat in sugar. Flatten slightly with a fork or other desired method. Bake at 350° for about 15 minutes.