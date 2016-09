Ruth Miller’s Carrot Cake

2 ½ c flour

2 t baking powder

1 ½ t baking soda

1 t salt

2 t cinnamon

2 c sugar

1 ½ c oil

4 eggs

2 c shredded carrot

1 8oz can crushed pineapple – drained

½ c nuts

1 c shredded coconut

Bake at 350° for 35 mins.

Cream Cheese Frosting

½ c butter

1 8oz cream cheese

1 lb powdered sugar

1 t vanilla