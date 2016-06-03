St. Kitts Chicken

This is a recipe we picked up while living in the West Indies during Dad’s international business days. It’s a three-step process, so you need to plan ahead for this one. The first step seems counter intuitive, but trust me, those islanders know what they are doing.

3-4 lbs bone-in dark meat chicken pieces, skin removed

1 T olive oil

4 cloves finely minced garlic

½ of a large yellow onion, finely minced

1 1/2 C ketchup

1/4 C chicken stock (the boil water works too!)

3 T molasses

2 T Worcestershire sauce

1 t mustard

juice and zest of one lime

1 C crushed pineapple

3 T Jerk seasoning

2 T white wine vinegar

2 t salt

Your favorite hot sauce to taste (we use a lot of Franks!)

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. While waiting for it to reach boiling point, start your sauce. Heat olive oil in a sauce pan over medium heat. Add onions and sweat for 1-2 minutes. Add garlic and sautee for another minute or two, then add all other ingredients. Remember when adding the hot sauce that the Jerk seasoning will already have some heat to it. Allow sauce to simmer for about 5 minutes to marry flavors.

When water is boiling, flash boil your chicken for 5 minutes. Transfer chicken from your boil pot to a 9×13 baking dish and spoon a generous amount of sauce over the top. You will have extra sauce. Save some for brushing on at the very end – set it off the heat to until then – and stick the rest in a jar in the fridge to be used another night. Turn each piece of chicken, making sure everything is coated well. Cover with tinfoil and bake in a 325° oven for one and a half hours.

When there is about ten minutes left on your bake time, preheat your BBQ. Remove individual pieces from the baking dish and – carefully! – get some good grill marks on both sides. Your meat will be fall-off-the-bone-tender, so be very gentle with it. Consider using a spatula to aid in flipping the chicken. Brush with some of the reserved sauce throughout grilling, being sure to get it all good and sticky.

Serve with red beans and rice. Finger lickin’ good.